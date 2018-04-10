Acosta Gets Frisky On Russia – So Sarah Sanders Fact Checked His Pants Off (VIDEO)

CNN reporter Jim Acosta suggested at Monday’s press briefing that President Trump has not been as tough on Russia as past presidents, to which Sarah Sanders responded by rattling off the list of military, economic and diplomatic measures the administration has taken against Russia.

“Just because you’ve been saying this over the last couple weeks that nobody has been tougher on Russia and Vladimir Putin than this president, isn’t there some hyperbole in that?” CNN’s White House correspondent posed to the White House press secretary. “Obviously Ronald Reagan’s ‘Tear Down This Wall.’ John Kennedy put up a blockade around Cuba. Carter boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. Obviously, there’s been presidents over the course of the last several decades that have been tougher than this president. Also up until recently, this president wasn’t willing to criticize Vladimir Putin by name.” – READ MORE

