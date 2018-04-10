WATCH: Dan Bongino Says Loretta Lynch May Have Obstructed Justice To Bail Out Hillary Clinton

Radio host and political commentator Dan Bongino said former Attorney General Loretta Lynch may have obstructed justice in an an effort to protect Hillary Clinton.

“I’m going to be listening for every word out of her mouth because Loretta lynch should be talking to a lawyer and so should Jim Comey,” Bongino said on “Fox & Friends” Monday. “They shouldn’t be talking to the American public about book sales and interviews.”

Bongino said both Lynch and Comey may be criminally liable for the way they handled Clinton’s case and said there could be heavy consequences down the road. – READ MORE

