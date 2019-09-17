WATCH: Ladies Of ‘The View’ Hammer New York Times Reporters Over Bungled Kavanaugh Smear

“There was no desire to withhold important information from our readers.” ‘Education of Brett Kavanaugh’ authors @rpogrebin and @katekelly discuss their controversial ‘NY Times’ opinion piece, saying missing detail was an “oversight” in editing process. https://t.co/9fsGnMW6QO pic.twitter.com/kax2P98csZ — The View (@TheView) September 17, 2019

On Tuesday, the women of “The View” hammered New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly for elevating an unsubstantiated accusation against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in its Sunday Review section that excluded the vital detail that the alleged victim did not recall the incident in question. Only after the Times was called out for the omission did it update with the significant correction.

During the questioning by the co-hosts, Pogrebin and Kelly again deflected blame to their editors and made key concessions regarding their credibility. Pogrebin also copped to writing an infamous now-deleted tweet posted by the Times about Mr. Kavanaugh’s genitalia.

“The New York Times’ ran an excerpt of your book over the weekend in the opinion section that included a new allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. But you guys left out a key detail; the alleged victim — who you name by name in the book, but you’re not gonna name her here on the show — ‘refused to discuss the incident’ and ‘several of her friends said recall it happening,’” McCain laid into the reporters.

“I think this is sort of Ground Zero for why so many people mistrust the media, why The New York Times has the nickname ‘The New York Slimes’ from many people in conservative circles,” continued McCain. “The Times actually had to run an editors’ note following up. How did this vital fact get left out?” – READ MORE