Jordan Knocks Democrats for Being ‘Bound and Determined’ to Target Trump in Impeachment Probe

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling out House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee for being “determined” to continue with their impeachment push regarding the president.

“What’s going on is what they did last week,” Jordan told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Monday, adding, “They change the rules in the middle of the game. They changed the rules in the middle of the Congress for the Judiciary Committee because they want to make it easier to impeach this president.”

“They are bound and determined to go after this president, which everyone knows in the country is not warranted, not justified. But they are bound and determined to do it. The very week they do this, change the rules to make it easier for them to impeach our president, they also voted to take away people’s gun rights. That’s how radical the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are. They’re going to move ahead.”

Asked about the committee looking into “obstruction of justice, abuse of power, corruption,” Jordan said, “Who knows what they are going to do?”

“They are bound and determined to go after this president, even though he’s had an amazing two and a half years of leading our country,” Jordan added. “Who knows which one they’re going to pick, all I know is they’re going to proceed ahead because that’s all they want to do, that’s all they’re determined to do.” – READ MORE