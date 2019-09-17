Trump Approval Climbs, Tracks Better Than Obama At Same Point

While President Donald Trump has continued to struggle in many national approval polls, according to the daily tracking poll produced by Rasmussen — one of the most reliable U.S. pollsters — after taking a dip in the polls, Trump’s back up to nearly his highest mark in the last two years — and tracking better than President Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency. Obama would go on to easily win re-election against Republican Mitt Romney, while early head-to-head polls indicate that Trump is going to have a steeper hill to climb.

“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance,” Rasmussen reports. “Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove.”

While Trump is +1 on overall approval, he’s still behind among those who feel “strongly” one way or the other. “The latest figures include 35% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove,” Rasmussen notes. “This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -6.”

Since January, Rasmussen has found Trump’s overall approval fluctuating from between a low of 43%, which he hit in mid-January, to a high of 52%, which he reached the next month. Since the beginning of June, Trump’s range has narrowed somewhat, fluctuating between a low of 45% and a high of 51%. His approval index has been consistently negative, though at times its below the margin of error and has even reached 0 a few times. – READ MORE