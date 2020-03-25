WATCH: Kennedy Says Democrats Blocking Stimulus Decided to ‘Double Down on Stupid’

Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.) assailed Senate Democrats for stalling a coronavirus stimulus bill on Monday, saying they had decided to “double down on stupid.”

“You know what the American people are wondering right now, Mr. President? They’re thinking, ‘This country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by a bunch of idiots,'” Kennedy said on the Senate floor. “You know what the American people are thinking right now, Mr. President? They’re thinking, ‘Why do the members of the United States Senate continue to double down on stupid?'” – READ MORE

