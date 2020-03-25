Gallup: 60 Percent Favor Donald Trump Coronavirus Response

A new poll from Gallup shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus is now at 60 percent.

The president’s overall approval rating is also at 49 percent, tied for the best of his presidency.

The poll was taken between March 13-22.

The last time Trump earned a 49 percent approval rating was in late January and early February as Congressional Democrats tried to impeach the president.

Trump is earning strong approval ratings from Republicans, who continue to support the president in record numbers, but also independents.

Sixty percent of independents favor Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and even 27 percent of Democrats approve of his response. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --