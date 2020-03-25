Arrogant Teen Who Licked Public Toilet Seats Now Says He’s Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Last week told you about the idiotic #CoronavirusChallenge, where teenagers run around licking toilet seats.

This challenge actually beats out the #TidePodChallenge for being the stupidest, most dangerous thing ever concocted by dummies.

A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he’s now in the hospital with coronavirus. @gayshawnmendes was also just suspended from twitter pic.twitter.com/lfG2NBlTrs — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 23, 2020

A young man who proudly and vigorously licked public restroom toilet seats is now facing the consequences of his stupid and dangerous actions.

