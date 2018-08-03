WATCH: Katy Tur, Rob Reiner Prove Exactly Why Americans Distrust The Media

In what can only be described as a severe case of a lack of awareness, during Wednesday’s edition of “MSNBC Live,” anchor Katy Tur and Hollywood director Rob Reiner stood aghast that supporters of President Trump would dare to heckle CNN correspondent Jim Acosta at a rally in Tampa, Florida.

After expressing indignation that President Trump would dare retweet the viral video, Tur said, “The President hasn’t said a word to his supporters to tell them to cool off, to chill out, to calm down. He stokes this,” MRCTV reports.​

Tur then launched into a rant in which she blamed Trump for how his supporters view the mainstream media.

“When you don’t like the answer, you’ll boo the messenger, which is we saw happened to Jim Acosta last night,” she declared. “People don’t want to hear the facts about the President it seems, or Donald Trump supporters don’t want to hear the facts. A lot of them tune us out, won’t believe a single thing that they say. They believe what he says over us, which is, you know, propaganda, when you don’t have somebody to push back or fact-check or correct the spin, or they’ll believe their friends and family, but they’re not going to believe the media, even if the media is comporting with what they’re seeing with their own eyes.”- READ MORE

MSNBC’s Katy Tur falsely claimed on Monday that the Republican Party was opposed to arming Ukraine in their opposition of Russia and later admitted she didn’t know what she was talking about after she was corrected on air.

“At the Republican National Convention, the Republican party decided not to arm Ukraine,” Tur said.

“But Ukraine is armed today, Katy,” former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg fired back. “They are armed now.”

“I don’t know,” Tur said after becoming frustrated.- READ MORE

