Fresno State professor blames newspaper’s ‘biased’ reporting for ‘inhumane and cruel’ hate mail

The contentious California professor who bashed former first lady Barbara Bush after her death shared a slew of hate mail she received in the months following the inflammatory remarks — and blamed “biased” journalists for her “inhumane” treatment, a report said Wednesday.

Randa Jarrar, an English professor at California State University, Fresno (aka Fresno State), declined an interview with the Fresno Bee, but not before telling the paper she forwarded the 54 email messages to show how its “unethical” reporting instigated “violent” public reaction against her.

“I want you to see how your paper’s unethical and biased reporting feeds into inhumane and cruel treatment towards the people you write about,” Jarrar wrote. “It is violent and inhumane.”

‘Violent and inhumane.’ Fresno State’s Randa Jarrar shares hate mail with The Bee https://t.co/0tAcUnTmyb — Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) August 1, 2018

The Bee said that while it was unable to confirm the original senders of the forwarded emails, the content of many of the messages appeared threatening and harsh. They included derogatory remarks about Jarrar’s Palestinian and Egyptian heritage. – READ MORE

Randa Jarrar, who kept her job in April despite sparking a national backlash for cheering the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, wrote a tweet Tuesday in response to The Nation publishing an allegedly racist poem, Campus Reform reported.

“At some point, all of us in the literary community must DEMAND that white editors resign,” Ms. Jarrar wrote in tweets published by Campus Reform, obtained from her private Twitter account. “It’s time to STEP DOWN and hand over the positions of power. We don’t have to wait for them to [expletive] up. The fact that they hold these positions is [expletive] up enough.”

Ms. Jarrar’s was reportedly responding to the controversy surrounding a poem, “How-To” by Anders Carlson-Wee, published in The Nation that was later deemed culturally insensitive and “ableist.”

The magazine’s poetry editors, Carmen Gimenez Smith and Stephanie Burt, have since apologized, saying they made a “serious mistake” in publishing the poem, but Ms. Jarrar is calling on them to resign. – READ MORE

