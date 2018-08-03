Trump mocks Charles Koch for saying tariffs unfair to foreign workers: ‘He is correct’

President Trump mocked conservative mega-donor Charles Koch early Thursday for complaining that tariffs hurt foreign workers, telling the billionaire he is “correct.”

“Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this (?), now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to ‘foreign workers.’ He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this (?), now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to “foreign workers.” He is correct, AMERICA FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

The president’s tweet was in response to comments Koch made to reporters over the weekend.

During a question-and-answer session on Sunday, Koch told reporters that the Trump administration’s trade policies were “unfair” to the countries affected, adding that the conversation about tariffs has become “ridiculous.” – READ MORE

President Trump ripped conservative mega-donors Charles and David Koch one day after the political network formed by the billionaire brothers said it would not support a Republican Senate candidate in North Dakota.

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

….them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips announced at a donor summit on Monday in Colorado Springs, Colo., that the network would not support Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in his bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). – READ MORE

