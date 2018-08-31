WATCH: Kanye West Goes All In To Win Black Community Over For Trump

Kanye West told a radio station during an interview on Wednesday that President Donald Trump wants to be the greatest president ever for the black community and Trump is going to “work towards” achieving that goal.

Kanye West says President Trump is “gonna work towards” being a great president for black voters. pic.twitter.com/VVRWDmYQ3u — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) August 30, 2018

"I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this," West told WGCI 107.5.

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, rapper Kanye Westsaid he faced initial pushback over his support for President Donald Trump and took about a year and a half before regaining his confidence to take a strong stand.

“Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood — you know, all these different things — everyone tried to pick my candidate for me,” he told the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel.

He added that people told him he couldn’t express his support out loud or he would face the end of his career and “get kicked out” of the black community.

“It took me a year and a half to stand up and put on the hat,” he said, apparently referring to the “Make America Great Again” hat that prompted a rebuke from fellow rapper Snoop Dogg:

The move, West added, wasn't so much about Trump's policies. It was more about "overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter anyone said and saying, 'you can't bully me,' liberals can't bully me, news can't bully me, the hip-hop community — they can't bully me."