Odell Beckham Jr Sees Discrepancies in Treatment of Black Athletes, Feels Treated ‘Like a Zoo Animal’

In An Episode Of Lebron James’ Hbo Series The Shop, Odell Beckham, Jr. Said He Sees Discrepancies In How Black Athletes Are Treated Versus White Athletes. He Also Says He Feels “like A Zoo Animal,” Especially Out In Public.

Beckham shares these views after signing a deal this week, which made him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Beckham, for instance, complained about a particular incident where he was in a rush and didn’t have time to take a photo with a fan he encountered on the street. After Beckham brushed off the meeting, the fan began slamming the player on social media for acting like “an asshole.”

Remembering the incident prodded Beckham to exclaim that he feels people treat him “like a zoo animal:”

To me, I be feeling like, I tell people this all the time- I really feel like a zoo animal. Like that’s where life’s gone for me. You know, you used to take your kids to the zoo and we used to be like, you know, I want to see the lions or let’s go see the lions. And you go out there, and the lions are laid out. You know what I mean? And it’s like, why aren’t they doing lion stuff, you know what I mean? Like I’ve got people who call out, Odell! Dance! Like, I’m a show punk, a show monkey or something. Like I’m a puppet, you know what I mean? And it’s like to me, that doesn’t feel good, but it’s like, damn, that’s what life became. But, can you ever really detach from that? – READ MORE

Appearing on “The JT The Brick Show” on Fox Sports Radio this week, Brown said he’s supporting President Donald Trump in 2020. And he doesn’t care what the “black community” thinks.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they’re pointing the fingers and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president,” Brown said.

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans … but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it,” Brown said, as reported by TMZ.

Brown said it’s his duty as a good American. “I believe that I have to work on myself first to be as good a person as I could be to back up my country as best as I know how.” – READ MORE