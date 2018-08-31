PETA wants Maine officials to build gravestone in memory of lobsters who died in truck crash

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Maine officials on Wednesday for permission to build a large grave to mark the site of a truck crash that resulted in thousands of lobsters spilling out onto a highway.

PETA hopes to memorialize the “countless sensitive crustaceans” who were killed during the Aug. 22 crash in Brunswick, the animal rights group said.

Police said 7,000 pounds of live lobsters were destroyed and it’s suspected it was more than 4,500 lobsters that died, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The grave would “remind everyone that the best way to prevent such tragedies is to go vegan,” the animal rights group said. – READ MORE

PETA’s latest “noble” crusade targeted animal crackers. A children’s snack. A children’s snack that, ironically, kids can eat instead of that delicious red meat PETA finds so deplorable.

This is what the Barnum’s Animals Crackers box has looked like for over 100 years.

Nabisco's animal crackers to break out of their cages in new box design after pressure from PETA. https://t.co/crVAll6Ubo — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2018

Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, has officially caved into the pressure from PETA to release the animals from the cages on the iconic box.

Considering that the crackers are named after P.T. Barnum and his namesake circus, it’s little surprise PETA is so vehemently opposed to the box design. PETA has been spending the better part of 30 years combating circuses and what the group perceives to be the exploitation of animals for the entertainment of humans. Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey circuses closed in 2017 due to slow ticket sales, with many saying the flashpoint was when elephants were removed from the acts in 2016.

“Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” PETA said in its complaint. – READ MORE