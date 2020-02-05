WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Encourages Members of His Team to Be Good Christians

Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrated his team’s Super Bowl victory yesterday by publicly thanking God.

“I want to thank the Lord for blessing our family with all of these incredible people,” Hunt said after the win.

“I want to thank the Lord for blessing our family with all of these incredible people.” — Clark Hunt, CEO of the #SuperBowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/8IlfULXb10 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 3, 2020

Hunt, who became a Christian at the age of 10, has previously said that promoting a Christian culture on his team is one of his top priorities, according to Sports Spectrum.

“We want our employees to develop spiritually,” Hunt said at the CityFest East Texas Men’s Luncheon back in October. “In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ.” – READ MORE