WATCH: Trump Won’t Shake Nancy Pelosi’s Hand at State of the Union

President Donald Trump snubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) attempt to shake hands before delivering Tuesday evening’s State of the Union address.

The moment occurred after President Trump walked onto the dais and handed a binder with his speech to Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi. Upon receiving the binder, the speaker extended her arm to shake the president’s hand, but he turned away to face attendees instead.

However, Pelosi also slighted President Trump by only introducing him with the phrase “the President of the United States.” It is customary for the speaker to welcome the president with, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.” – READ MORE