Biden Threatens Lawsuit To Halt Release Of Real Iowa Caucus Results

The Democratic candidates appear to be headed for an epic court battle to determine who won the Iowa caucus – a court battle that could potentially outlast the entire primary season and ensure that the real winner of Iowa (cough – Bernie Sanders – cough) is never revealed.

Following a morning of grumblings and whispers among the five campaigns – Warren, Klobuchar, Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders – the Biden campaign has sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party warning them that Biden is ready to take the issue of who actually won the primary all the way to the Supreme Court.

JUST IN: Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus sent a letter to top Iowa Democratic Party officials demanding “full explanations and relevant information” for the “failed” systems the IDP deployed for tonight’s caucuses. Read the letter: pic.twitter.com/w6RtTVkDPt — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 4, 2020

The letter noted that both the primary system for counting votes – the app made by mysterious Bond-villain wannabe SHADOW – and the backup system – telephonically phoning in results – failed. Now, caucus chairs, the leaders of each individual caucus district, are attempting to report results via telephone to the party brass, but many of them aren’t getting through.

But here's the kicker: The Biden campaign would like a "full explanation" of what happened before the results are released.