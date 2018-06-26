Bin Laden’s former bodyguard reportedly set for deportation after Germany arrest

A former bodyguard of Usama bin Laden who has lived in Germany for more than two decades, collecting as much as $1,400 in a month in recent welfare payments, is set to be deported after being arrested Monday, media reports say.

The man known only as Sami A. was taken into custody after he left his home in Bochum to report to a police station, as he is required to do so daily by officials there, according to Bild. It was not immediately clear where he will be heading, but the newspaper added that police ransacked the 41-year-old’s home.

Sami A., before his arrest, reportedly had been branded as “an acute and considerable danger for public security,” and has had an asylum application rejected.

The arrest Monday appeared to bring to a close a longstanding battle between the Tunisian man and the Germany’s Federal Office for Refugees, who has been trying to deport Sami A. since 2006, German tabloid Bild reported. – READ MORE

