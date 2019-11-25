WATCH: Kamala Harris declares she will ‘snatch’ patents from drug companies if they don’t do what she wants

In case America needed another reminder that the Democratic Party has fallen off the deep end, at a recent campaign appearance, presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said that she would strip drug companies of their patents if they refuse to do what she wants.

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris on if drug companies do not comply with her mandatory set drug prices: “I will snatch their patent so that we will take over” Audience asks: “can we do that?” “Yes, we can do that! Yes, we can do that! … I have the will to do it” pic.twitter.com/gpU8nnGt6h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 23, 2019

A video shared by the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra shows Harris speaking on stage at a campaign event in Iowa. After explaining how, if she were elected president, the federal government would set drug prices to average global prices for the medicines, she declares that she would seize the patents of pharmaceutical companies that refuse to comply with her demands.

Even Democratic primary voters were skeptical of her proposal and asked, “can we do that?” She responded, “Yes, we can do that! (….) I have the will to do it!” – READ MORE