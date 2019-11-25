Adam Schiff admits he will not stop investigating Trump even after he finalizes impeachment report (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that he will not stop investigating President Donald Trump even after his committee has finalized its impeachment report.

After weeks of closed-door testimony and two weeks of public hearings, Schiff’s committee has began drafting its impeachment report, which will be handed off to the House Judiciary Committee to continue the proceedings against the president.

However, finalizing his part of the impeachment effort will not stop Schiff from continuing his investigation into Trump, the California Democrat told CNN host Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Schiff’s admission came in response to a New York Times editorial that criticized his decision to not call additional witnesses, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and John Bolton, the former national security adviser. – READ MORE