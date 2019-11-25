WATCH: Adam Schiff Sounds Nervous About Testifying in Senate Trial

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday is now dismissing President Donald Trump’s call for the congressman to testify in the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial.

“What would I offer in terms of testimony? That I heard Dr. Hill [of the National Security Council] say such and such?” Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning.

“Impeachment Hearings” It doesn’t sound to me like Adam Schiff is very enthusiastic about being a WITNESS!#Cody45🐯 pic.twitter.com/J4e7oEHdq5 — Cody (@buzzman888) November 24, 2019

“The only reason for them to go through this is to mollify the president and that’s not a good reason to call a member of Congress,” Schiff added.

“I don’t want to comment on it,” Schiff said about whether or not he would appear.

Schiff said if Republicans “go down this road,” then it shows a “fundamental lack of seriousness” and said it would turn the impeachment trial into a “circus like the president would like.” – READ MORE