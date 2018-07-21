WATCH: Judge Jeanine Pirro Triggers Whoopi Goldberg: ‘You Are Suffering From Trump Derangement Syndrome!’

On Thursday, things got contentious at “The View” when ardent Trump defender and Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro told co-host Whoopi Goldberg that she’s “suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.'”

The heated segment began with Pirro discussing the “deep state” efforts to oust President Donald Trump — as she chronicled in her book “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” — before she was interrupted by alleged “Republican” and GOP strategist Ana Navarro. “Do you believe Trump embraces and embodies conservative ideology?” Navarro asked the judge.

Pirro dismissed the question and directed the ladies of “The View” to the prosperous economy. “You wanna talk about Donald Trump?” she asked. “You tell me what metric in this country is worse off. Unemployment is lower than it’s been in fifty years; minorities, Hispanics, African-American have jobs … The GDP under Obama was barely 1 [percent]; we’re going up to 4 [percent].”- READ MORE

Judge Jeanine Pirro was on The View Thursday to promote her book Liars, Leakers and Liberals. And, predictably enough, there was some trouble.

“I’m not an ideologue,” Pirro explained to the table. “I have been in the crime business for over three decades. I think I said that before. I know a con when I see it.” – READ MORE

On Saturday, Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro castigated those who have been deeply critical of President Trump, specifically regarding his meeting with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un:

As our president is primed to do what no other president has ever come close to doing in the history of this country with North Korea, there are many in the mainstream media, cable news networks, and left-wing liberals who are rooting for him to fail.

When it comes to Donald Trump, hate is their daily fare. They hate him so much they want him to fail. Peace be dammed. The success doesn’t matter, nor does whether they benefit from it. If he doesn’t get credit for being one of the smartest, most clever and successful negotiator presidents of all time, then we will know for sure what it’s about and who they are. They’re not just haters, and this is about more than just politics. They are rooting for America’s failure and that is un-American.

Take a look at how they reacted a few weeks ago when the president sent a letter to [the] North Korean dictator canceling the proposed June 12 summit in Singapore.– READ MORE

