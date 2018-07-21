Salmonella outbreak extends its reach across 26 states

A salmonella outbreak has affected 26 states and left at least 40 people hospitalized, and health officials say a single source of the strain has not been found.

Salmonella Reading, believed to be linked to raw turkey, has infected 90 people and left dozens hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcedThursday.

No deaths have been reported.

New York, Minnesota, Illinois and Texas have all reported the highest number of cases, totaling 38 infections. California, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have also each reported at least four to six cases. – READ MORE

The entire concept of McDonald’s serving salad has always seemed wrong and unnatural, but now you have a health reason to only ever eat Big Macs: 163 people in 10 states have been made ill by salad contaminated with fecal matter. That’s poop. Your salad has poop on it.

It’s not just a mild stomach bug, either. The Food and Drug Administration has said that the problem is caused by the Cyclospora parasite. While healthy individuals should recover from a cyclospora infection without treatment, patients with weakened immune systems can be at a higher risk, and three people have been reported hospitalized so far.

The illnesses are a result of a tainted batch of lettuce from a McDonald’s supplier in Streamwood, Illinois, according to the company. “We have removed lettuce blend provided by Fresh Express’ Streamwood, Illinois, facility,” McDonald’s told USA Today. “Many restaurants already have a new lettuce blend supply, while we expect all identified restaurants will have new supply in the next few days.” – READ MORE

