Berkeley High grad pleads guilty to helping ISIS, spoke of plan to kill 10,000 in Bay Area

A graduate of Berkeley High School in California, who reportedly told authorities he wanted to help ISIS kill 10,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area, pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday, while his attorney claimed he was a victim of the “system.”

Amer Sinan Alhaggagi, 23, of Oakland, pleaded guilty in federal court to trying to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, possession of device-making equipment and identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI announced.

Authorities arrested Alhaggagi in November 2016 after he bought clothes online with a phony credit card, but he was held so federal authorities could continue to investigate him, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Alhaggagi allegedly opened several Twitter and Facebook accounts in 2016 for ISIS supporters. He then allegedly told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to kill 10,000 people in the Bay Area with bombs and rat-poison-laced cocaine, the Chronicle reported, citing court documents. – READ MORE

A U.S. citizen suspected of fighting for the Islamic State was captured on a battlefield in northern Syria earlier this month, according to U.S. officials from multiple agencies.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces picked up Ibraheem Musaibli, a 28-year-old man from Dearborn, Michigan, earlier this month as he was attempting to flee the Middle Euphrates River Valley, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Musaibli is expected to be brought to the U.S. for prosecution, along with Samantha Elhassani, an Indiana woman whose husband joined ISIS.

Both individuals have already been indicted in sealed court proceedings, The Times explained.

Musaibli is apparently facing potential charges of supporting an extremist group.

As for Elhassani, after her husband died fighting for the Islamic State, she and her children fled to a refugee camp.

Her 10-year-old son reportedly made an appearance in an ISIS propaganda video, in which he pledged to carry out attacks in the West. – READ MORE

