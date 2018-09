WATCH: Judge Jeanine Just Dropped a Cement Gavel on Jeff Sessions’ Head; Clinton “Shill” Should “Resign Immediately” (Video)

“[Jeff Sessions] resign immediately. Because you are not wanted- or put on your big boy pants and be a real Attorney General.” — Pirro

[Jeff Sessions] resign immediately. Because you are not wanted- or put on your big boy pants and be a real Attorney General. My #OpeningStatement pic.twitter.com/myl7vOeBGr — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 2, 2018

