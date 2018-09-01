DISGUSTING: LIB BISHOP Officiating Aretha Franklin Funeral Apologizes For Groping Ariana Grande’s Breast Multiple Times [VIDEO]

Democrat activist, Bishop Charles H Ellis III was caught several times on camera, as he made uncomfortable attempts to grasp the mega pop star, Ariana Grande’s breast, as he officiated the funeral for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Twitter exploded with images and videos of the so-called “Bishop” who also revealed to the guests at Franklin’s funeral that when he saw Ariana Grande’s name on the program, he thought she was an item on the Taco Bell menu.

I think every woman can look at Ariana Grande’s face and body language and viscerally feel what she’s feeling. The tension. The nervous laughter. Not wanting to make a scene or make him angry. Every woman knows this feeling. But google her and everyone’s talking about her dress. https://t.co/VYikD43RnM — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) September 1, 2018

this is literally disgusting. & the way he does it multiple times… how does he think that’s ok or comfortable ? pic.twitter.com/uQbJJHu8mO — anouska (@grandesecIipse) August 31, 2018

BBC is now reporting that the Bishop has apologized to the pop star. READ MORE:

