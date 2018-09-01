    True Pundit

    DISGUSTING: LIB BISHOP Officiating Aretha Franklin Funeral Apologizes For Groping Ariana Grande’s Breast Multiple Times [VIDEO]

    Democrat activist, Bishop Charles H Ellis III was caught several times on camera, as he made uncomfortable attempts to grasp the mega pop star, Ariana Grande’s breast, as he officiated the funeral for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

    Twitter exploded with images and videos of the so-called “Bishop” who also revealed to the guests at Franklin’s funeral that when he saw Ariana Grande’s name on the program, he thought she was an item on the Taco Bell menu.

    BBC is now reporting that the Bishop has apologized to the pop star. READ MORE:

