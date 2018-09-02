Mark Levin: John McCain Funeral Coverage ‘Seems a Little Over the Top’ (VIDEO)

Conservative Talker Mark Levin Told Listeners Of His Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Thursday That Media Coverage Of The Late Sen. John Mccain’s Memorial Services “has Gone On A Little Too Long,” And “seems A Little Over The Top.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And I say this with the deepest of sincerity – and I don’t want calls on this, by the way: Am I the only person in America who thinks the passing of McCain and the news coverage has gone on a little too long and it’s a little too much? Really, you can honor somebody, but this is going on day after day after day after day after day. And I don’t say this out of any animus whatsoever, period. Why do some public officials get this kind of treatment – Kennedy, McCain, so forth – and others get no treatment whatsoever. You’ve probably never even heard of them, probably weren’t on TV as much as say McCain or Lindsey Graham and so forth.– READ MORE

Former President Obama praised Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) ability to transcend partisan fights at his funeral on Saturday while blasting the “bombast and insult and phony controversies” of the current political climate.

Obama praised McCain, his 2008 presidential rival, during a eulogy at his funeral service in Washington, saying the longtime Arizona senator called on Americans to be “bigger” than politics based on “fear.”

Barack Obama on McCain: "Our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty. Trafficking in insult and phony controversies…It's the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that" pic.twitter.com/fn3NH7ASPN — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

“So much of our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast, and insult, and phony controversies, and manufactured outrage,” Obama told those gathered at the Washington National Cathedral.

“It’s the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear,” Obama said. “John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that.” – READ MORE