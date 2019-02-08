ABC News Gets Torched For Bullying 11-Year-Old Invited To SOTU By Trump

An 11-year-old boy named Joshua Trump was invited to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday by the First Lady, in connection with her anti-bullying initiatives. The sixth-grader has been bullied in school for sharing the same last name as the president.

ABC News, in all their wisdom, decided to focus in on Joshua for falling asleep during the late address, which ended at around 10:30 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.

“Trump’s namesake sleeps through president’s big speech,” reads a headline from ABC. The news organization also put out a tweet with a photo of the boy dozing off. “Pres. Trump had invited Joshua Trump as his State of the Union guest because the White House said the sixth-grader from Wilmington, Delaware, had been bullied because of his last name. He appeared to doze off during the speech,” the tweet’s caption says.

Pres. Trump had invited Joshua Trump as his State of the Union guest because the White House said the sixth-grader from Wilmington, Delaware, had been bullied because of his last name. He appeared to doze off during the speech. https://t.co/ESpEPaBaAS pic.twitter.com/ba2BBtGVHK — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

Though others online commented on Joshua falling asleep, the comments were in a lighthearted tone, praising the boy as a “#resistance hero.” The ABC article and tweet, on the other hand, were condemned by many for having a mean-spirited, bullying tone.

The news organization was quickly blasted online for targeting the boy. The tweet was so-called “ratioed,” a term generally used to describe unpopular content that earns far more replies than “likes.” As of Thursday afternoon, the ABC tweet received over 7,000 replies and only about 3,600 likes.- READ MORE