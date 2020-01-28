WATCH: Joy Behar asks Holocaust survivor thoughts about kids separated from their families at the border. The conversation did not go the way she apparently wanted.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar seemed to compare a portion of the Holocaust experience with caged children at the U.S. southern border on Monday, but it didn’t go quite as she may have planned.

On Monday, the ABC show welcomed Holocaust survivor Millie Baran to honor Holocaust Memorial Day.

Millie appeared on the hit daytime TV show with her husband Miklh and their two adult daughters. During a discussion, Millie shared her personal story of surviving the Holocaust, which included an immigration to America after nearly a five-year wait.

Behar, of course, decided to ask Millie a very pointed question as to whether the Holocaust survivor believed that separating children from their parents at the border was the right thing to do. – READ MORE