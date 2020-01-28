Hunter Biden Avoids Mandatory Court Appearance by Agreeing to Temporary Child Support Agreement

Hunter Biden reached a temporary child support agreement with plaintiff Lunden Alexis Roberts days before he was required to appear in court, a new case filing shows.

The agreement compels Biden to pay an undisclosed sum in monthly child support starting Feb. 1. Biden will also pay child support retroactive to Nov. 1, 2018, when he stopped paying voluntarily.

Biden was set to appear in court Wednesday and “show cause, if any exists, as to why he should not be held in contempt” over financial records he failed to provide on three occasions. The agreement allows Biden to avoid the mandatory court appearance as his father Joe Biden approaches February’s Iowa caucuses.

Biden has until March 1 to produce the financial documents, which will be used to determine the exact amount of child support he will pay. Though Roberts's attorney has asserted there is "no political motivation whatsoever" behind the paternity suit, the documents could reveal just how much Biden earned through his lucrative appointment to the board of a Ukrainian gas company, as well as his financial ties to other foreign companies.