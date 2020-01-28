FL Gov. DeSantis Announces New Academic Standards, Kicks Out Common Core

On Friday, GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new academic standards for the state, shoving out the Common Core standards that had been implemented in the state in 2010, just one year after he started pushing for jettisoning those standards.

DeSantis stated, “Today we’re announcing that mission has been accomplished. It goes beyond Common Core to embrace common sense.” He added, “We need to measure results… but you need to do that in a way that makes sense.”

As TampaBay.com reported, “The new standards will be called the BEST Standards, which stands for the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking. Although the standards themselves were not made publicly available on Friday — DeSantis promised they would be online in a week — the Florida Department of Education released summary documents that outline some of the major changes ahead.”

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said on Friday, “When you’re trying to remember what’s four times four, and you have to think about it and it’s not automatic, you’re never going to be able to conquer algebra and all those other courses.” Another significant change: students in high school will be taught how to balance their checkbooks and apply for loans in an attempt to teach them financial literacy. That course had heretofore been offered as an elective, not a required course. – READ MORE