WATCH: Joy Behar Admits Why Media Keeps Falsely Reporting Stories Related To Trump

Joy Behar, a leftist co-host on ABC’s “The View,” admitted on Tuesday that the reason the media keeps falsely reporting stories related to President Donald Trump is “because we’re desperate to get Trump out of office.”

“So many people admitted they made snap judgments before all these other facts came in,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “Why is that? Why do we keep making the same mistake?”

“Because we’re desperate to get Trump out of office,” Behar responded. “That’s why.”

“I think that’s the reason,” Behar continued. “I think the press jumps the gun a lot because we just have so much circumstantial evidence against this guy that we are basically hoping Cohen’s got the goods and what have you and so It’s wishful thinking.”

RUSH TO JUDGMENT ON VIRAL VIDEO? The co-hosts discuss reactions to the viral video of a confrontation between high school students and a Native American protester as conflicting stories circulate. https://t.co/kinCuwNk1a pic.twitter.com/YKHufEanIs — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2019

The manufactured crisis started when multiple media outlets reported on a selectively edited clip of an interaction between Trump-supporting high school boys from Covington Catholic High School and Native American Nathan Phillips.