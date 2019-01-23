 

CNN’s Kirsten Powers: Covington Students Called Classmate ‘N***er’ with Hand Gesture

Cnn Political Analyst And Usa Today Columnist Kirsten Powers Bizarrely Claimed On Monday That Covington Catholic High School Students Referred To A Black Classmate As A Racial Slur With Silent Hand Gestures To Their Harassers — Who Were Actually Saying The Word.

The alleged gesture occurred in the lead up to a confrontation between some of the school’s students and a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during Friday’s March for Life event in Washington, D.C.

The Black Hebrew Israelites also compare the students to dogs and hyenas and challenge them to a fight. At one point, as Powers notes,  the harassers shouted at the students: “Ya’ll got one n***er in the crowd!”

The CNN analyst then claims one of the two students who responded to the slur, held up one finger — in her mind, “apparently referring to the one black boy in the group.”

Responding to Powers’ accusation, Reason editor Robby Soave said that while he doesn’t believe the students behaved perfectly throughout the ordeal, it is unfair to condemn the whole based on the actions of a few students onto the entire group. Powers then reiterates the claim that the students were describing a classmate as this particular racist slur by making a hand gesture, asking Soave: “[I]s that what you call referencing a black classmate as N—–? “not reacting perfectly?””- READ MORE

 

