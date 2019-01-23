 

Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Four in Nevada to Face Murder Charges

An Illegal Alien Arrested Saturday For Allegedly Killing Four People In Nevada This Month Is Expected To Face Murder Charges.

Authorities arrested and placed an immigration hold on Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, in Carson City on Saturday after receiving a tip about the suspected killings in South Reno and Gardnerville in northern Nevada between January 10 and 15.

“At this stage in the investigation, we feel confident we have the evidence that will link him to all four homicides,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told reporters at a Sunday press conference.

“There was a great deal of concern and fear in the community so we just felt it was important for the public to know that we had a person in custody,” Washoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Harmon told Fox News on Monday.

Officials say Martinez-Guzman resided in Carson City for about a year and had no prior arrests in the city. Authorities say the killings all took place over the span of a week. – READ MORE

