WATCH: Journalist Visits Debbie Wasserman-Schultz; Staff Panics While Shady Congresswoman Sneaks Out Back Door (Video)

What is it with Democrats and the back door?

They’re always sneaking around, hiding, ducking out the back door.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz continued that proud tradition Friday after an impromptu visit from CrowdSource the Truth Editor Jason Goodman.

Goodman simply wanted to ask Wasserman a few questions but the notion of having to talk to the Right media prompted the Congresswoman to hide like a frightened poodle. Goodman said he wasn’t even wielding a rolled up magazine either — the enemy of canines everywhere.

Just a camera.

Goodman’s visit sent the Congressional staff into a frenzy as well, as if these Democratic staffers had never seen a reporter before. Which could be true, given the feckless mainstream media that fawns over Wasserman and her flunkies.

One staffer, resembling Nathan Thurm — the paranoid TV lawyer played by comedian Martin Short –stammered and stalled while Wasserman could make a break for it.

A tragic comedy of government transparency..

All on your tax dime.

