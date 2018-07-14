Jimmy Kimmel Deletes Video After Wildly Misleading Viewers About a Policy He Doesn’t Understand

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday deleted a video clip from Twitter and YouTube that falsely informed viewers that a proposed Federal Communications Commission rule would force them to pay hundreds of dollars to complain to the FCC.

“The FCC is considering a plan that would require U.S. citizens to pay $225 to make a complaint. So, if you’re mad about how high your cable bill is, soon you can pay the government $225 to complain about it,” the host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” told his viewers Wednesday night.

“Boy, they really have the fingers on the pulse of us, don’t they? It’s shameless, really. Time and time again this administration, they side with the big corporations over people,” the comedian riffed. He then acted out a skit in which a coffee shop customer had to pay $225 to complain about a barista spitting in his drink.

But Kimmel appears to have botched the facts.

Americans aren’t charged to file informal complaints through the FCC Consumer Complaint Center, a fact that won’t change under any rule being considered by the FCC.

It also already costs $225 for consumers to file a formal complaint — a process the FCC describes as similar to a court proceeding — and the proposed language change wouldn’t have affected that, either. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, Bess Kalb, a writer for late night host Jimmy Kimmel, made her claim to join the exclusive group with a sexist and vulgar rant aimed at Second Lady Karen Pence. Ironically, and unsurprisingly, Kalb is also quick to cry sexism when she receives push-back against her often asinine and hyperbolic political posts.

OMG MOTHER KAREN TURNING IT OUT FOR QUEEN RAINA OF JORDAN HONEY YOU SEXY HATE-MONGERING BIGOT HOT NEW JERSEY AUNT!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuYsi2EVsC — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

MOTHER IS GETTING IT TONIGHT IN JESUS NAME!!! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

MOTHER LET'S TALK ABOUT THE BELT: HIGH UP? CHECK. SHINY? VERY. SEVERAL PRE-SCHOOL GIRL FLOWERS ON IT? I COUNT THREE. THIS BELT WAS A BIG CHOICE AND YOU MADE IT ON QUEEN RAINA DAY, MAMI! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

EVERY SINGLE MAN IN THIS PHOTO IS DREAMING ABOUT RIPPING OFF THAT BELT WITH HIS TEETH. pic.twitter.com/QyDBl2srGr — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 26, 2018

The entire thread fell in line with this tone, making demeaning comments and often invoking religious language to mock the Pence family’s well-known and loudly professed faith. – READ MORE

