London Trump Baby Balloon is a Total Flop

Following a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, earlier in the week, President Donald Trump traveled to the United Kingdom on Thursday and Friday to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and hold tea time with Queen Elizabeth II at the royal palace.

If you’ve followed the mainstream media or social media then you are probably aware that the anti-Trump left planned to stage a massive protest in London in opposition to the president’s visit.

That protest was hyped by the anti-Trump media in part over their gleeful expectations of seeing a massive anti-Trump balloon fly over top of the protest. That balloon was known as the “Trump Baby Blimp” — it looks like a fat, orange Trump-like baby wearing a diaper — and its owners received permission from London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office to appear at the protest.

But according to The Daily Caller, the anti-Trump balloon turned out to pretty much be a bust, far less than it had been expected to be and little more than a failed joke.

BREAKING – The #TrumpBabyBlimp has taken to the skies. Only a few meters, but it's airborne pic.twitter.com/8eZWxJk968 — Mark White (@skymarkwhite) July 13, 2018

sort of the perfect expectations v. reality metaphor for #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/LIb7WFWHsM — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 13, 2018

The London skyline dominated by the giant #TrumpBabyBlimp pic.twitter.com/P0j1npmo6o — Ian Bond (@IanBondLaw) July 13, 2018

Nevertheless, Reuters proudly reported on the launch of the anti-Trump balloon among roughly 1,000 protesters near Parliament Square and shared quotes from a number of anti-Trump Londoners who were demonstrating against the president’s visit to their nation and city. – READ MORE

MSNBC correspondent Cal Perry praised a teenager protesting President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom on Friday, calling her “very courageous” for taking part in the protest.

The 13-year old girl was one of the thousands of protesters marching in London to express their opposition to Trump, who is unpopular in Britain except amount the pro-Brexit supporters. While most of the protesters’ signs mentioned Trump, there was a scattering of others including “Free Palestine” and “Black Lives Matter” creating a broader message than just anti-Trump.- READ MORE

“Good Morning Britain” anchor Piers Morgan destroyed an anti-Trump immigration protester by pointing out that she didn’t protest against similar immigration policies by President Barack Obama.

In an extremely fiery debate, we discuss the thousands of people who are expected to protest against President Trump… @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/KXS1UiW9fg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 12, 2018

Ash Sarkar told Morgan she was planning on protesting Trump’s visit with British PM Theresa May because of his administration’s immigration policies, specifically the act of separating children at the border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1