WATCH: Jorge Ramos Calls US a ‘Hostile, Dangerous Nation’ for Immigrants Under Trump in Heated Debate

Author and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos said that President Donald Trump has turned the U.S. into a “hostile, dangerous nation” for immigrants in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night.

“The first thought is that President Trump is going to have to think about again the racist comments that he made about Judge Gonzalo Curiel, because it’s exactly the same judge but now he sided with his government,” said Ramos when asked by Ingraham what he thought about the recent court ruling that approved the president’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ramos called out Trump for his suggestion that Judge Curiel would be biased because of his Mexican heritage, arguing that the president’s treatment of the judge signaled racist sentiments.

“That’s precisely the definition of racism, when you think that someone cannot do his job simply because of his heritage,” he said. – READ MORE

