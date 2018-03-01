Scaramucci Predicts ‘A Lot More Departures’ From Trump White House: ‘Morale Is Terrible’ (VIDEO)

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday that if President Donald Trump doesn’t fix a severe “morale” problem in his administration that there will be “a lot more departures” following Hope Hicks’ exit this week.

Speaking to CNN, Scaramucci blamed the dip in spirit at the White House on chief of staff John Kelly, who fired the former communications director after just over 10 days in office. “This is a cultural thing,” Scaramucci said. “The morale inside the White House … the morale is terrible.”

“The reason the morale is terrible is that the rule by fear and intimidation does not work in a civilian environment,” referring to Kelly, a former U.S. Marine Corps general.

According to Scaramucci, “it will be up to the president to figure out if he wants to fix it or not,” however he predicts there will be “more departures.” – READ MORE

