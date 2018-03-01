Billy Graham’s Coffin Was Made by a Prison Inmate — Here’s the Prayer-Filled Story Behind It (VIDEO)

The Rev. Billy Graham’s coffin was made by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, who made sure he was laid to rest in a casket as prayer-filled as the life he led.

According to Graham’s website, in 2005, while preaching at the penitentiary, his son, Franklin, noticed inmates crafting caskets and, in 2006, selected a simple pine plywood one with a cross on top for his father.

The casket belonging to his father was created by inmate Richard “Grasshopper” Liggett, Clarence “Mr. Bud” Wilkerson, and David Bacon, whose names have been burned into the wood.

Along with being a notorious maximum-security prison, the Louisiana State Penitentiary also has a large prison ministry, and inmates made sure the level of prayer put into the coffin matched the level of craftsmanship. – READ MORE

