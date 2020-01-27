WATCH: Jon Voight Calls on America to Pray for President Trump amid Impeachment Battle

Veteran Hollywood star Jon Voight blasted the “radical” left for attacking President Donald Trump with “disgusting lies” and urged Americans to offer up “our highest prayers” for the president amid the ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate.

“Now listen here my fellow Americans of the USA. The president is in much danger from this radical left-wing group. I say radical because this group only has only filthy lies and distortions of the mighty truths that have been written,” the Midnight Cowboy actor said in a video posted to Twitter.

"The truth my friends, the truth that holds the greatest scripture that is the Declaration of Independence. We as a nation have gained this back with President Trump. And what does the left want to do? To knock down the nation of God's glory," the Oscar-winner said, calling the Democrats' efforts a "disgrace to mankind and a disgrace to the people of the United States of America" and once again blasting the left's "disgusting lies" against the president.