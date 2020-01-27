Impeachment Fumble: GOP’s Collins, Murkowski Shame Adam Schiff for Citing Fake ‘Head on a Pike’ Threat (VIDEO)

Republican senators rallied after leading House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) cited a CBS News report in his closing arguments on Friday that alleged GOP senators were warned, “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”

“A Trump confidant tells CBS News senators have been warned — vote against the president and your head will be on a pike,” CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes reported on CBS This Morning on Friday — a report that caught Schiff’s attention.

.@RepAdamSchiff “CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said that GOP Senators were warned ‘vote against your president, the president, and your head will be on a pike.” Watch full video — https://t.co/3kpzsWQzah pic.twitter.com/1EJJxWo5Zl — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2020

“CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said GOP senators were warned, ‘Vote against your president, vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike,’ Schiff stated as he closed on Friday.” – READ MORE