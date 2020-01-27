WATCH: Democrats Compare Trump To Nazi Germany, 9/11 Terrorists During Senate Trial

New York Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is one the Democrats’ House impeachment managers, argued on Friday during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial that Trump’s impeachment was like fighting Nazi Germany during World War II and al-Qaeda after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Whenever America has found itself in a tough spot, we always make it to the other side,” Jeffries said. “We were in a tough spot in December of 1941 when a foreign power struck, plunging us into a great conflict with the evil empire of Nazi Germany, but America made it to the other side.”

"We were in a tough spot on September 11th when the towers were struck and young men and women like Jason Crow were sent to Afghanistan to fight the terrorists there so we didn't have to fight the terrorists here, and we made it to the other side," Jeffries later added. "America is a great country."