WATCH: Jon Stewart Praises Trump Justice Department; Trump Retweets

In a moment pointed out by President Trump on Twitter Sunday, Jon Stewart, former host of “The Daily Show” and no fan of Trump, praised the Trump Department of Justice last week over its handling of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Jon Stewart “Listen up everybody, the Trump Justice Dept is doing an excellent job administrating the 911 compensation act” This is why we voted for an outsider… Trump gets it done! #MAGA #TheFive #MondayMotivation #MondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/4af9mCS06Z — Ryan Cale (@rcale1776) February 25, 2019

In a statement in front of Congress and a bunch of cameras last Monday, Stewart called the government’s treatment of 9/11 victims and their families shameful, chiding the handling of the cash-strapped compensation program, but then took a moment to emphatically praise the Trump administration.

“Let’s stop the nonsense,” Stewart said, promising to never stop pushing for justice for the victims of the horrific terror attack until there is “light” on the situation and “shame” on those who aren’t doing enough to help them. “This is your opportunity to write a final chapter for these men and women who fought for 18 years,” he told Congress. “When nobody believed they were sick, they fought. When nobody believed their sickness was caused by 9/11, they fought. When nobody thought their healthcare was worth paying for, they fought every step of the way.”

Clearly aware that his praise of the administration was going to cause a stir, Stewart led into his compliment by stating, "I'm going to say this now. Are the cameras on? Is everybody on me?" he said.