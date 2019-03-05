Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I am as powerful as a man’ and it drives people ‘crazy’

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said she is “as powerful as a man,” and that infuriates her GOP critics.

Ocasio-Cortez made that comment when presented with a quote by Ashley Reese of Jezebel about women in politics: “Women are often either characterized as hideous harpies like Hillary Clinton or pretty idiots whose ‘craziness’ is bound up with their sex appeal. … To her critics, Ocasio-Cortez is firmly in the pretty idiot category.”

Ocasio-Cortez told The New Yorker she agreed with the quote and “predicted it from day one.”

“The idea that a woman can be as powerful as a man is something that our society can’t deal with. But I am as powerful as a man and it drives them crazy,” Ocasio-Cortez told the magazine.

"I can see Trump being enormously upset that a 29-year-old Latina, who is the daughter of a domestic worker, is helping to build the case to get his financial records. I think that adds insult to injury to him."