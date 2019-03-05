SAD: No One Wants Advice On Running For President From Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton has a lot of advice to give about running for president, but not a single serious 2020 Democratic candidate seems to want to hear it.

The Associated Press reports that Clinton has marketed himself to 2020 contenders and made himself available for long chats about the ins and outs of presidential politics, but so far, only a handful of potential candidates — and none of the front-runners — have taken advantage of Clinton’s office hours.

Instead, the AP says, Clinton has chatted with a handful of going-nowheres, “including Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Housing secretary Julian Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.”

“More prominent candidates, like Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT.) (whom Clinton blames for hurting Hillary Clinton’s chances in the 2016 general election), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) have not sought his guidance,” The Week adds.

That’s somewhat in contrast to his wife, who has consulted with a number of Democratic 2020 contenders, including Harris and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), even though they’ve chosen to run campaigns far to the left of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 effort. – READ MORE