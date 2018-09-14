WATCH: John Kerry Says Obama Admin Knew Assad ‘Had Kept Some’ Chemical Weapons

Former Secretary of State John Kerry revealed to Fox News host Dana Perino the Obama administration had known Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad, had kept some of his chemical weapons, despite agreeing to hand over the country’s entire stockpile.

Kerry stated in 2014 that they had gotten rid of all the “declared” chemical weapons after the United States and Russia struck a deal the year prior to remove tor destroy Syria’s arsenal in exchange for indefinitely stalling the prospect of U.S. air strikes.

“We said we got a hundred percent of the declared weapons out, which is what the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons was able to track,” Kerry told Perino.

“We knew that Assad had kept some, and we tried to go to the Security Council, and, unfortunately, Russia played games and we didn’t get there,” he explained.- READ MORE