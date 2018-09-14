    True Pundit

    Donald Trump Rips JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon After Weak Political Challenge

    President Donald Trump Ripped Jamie Dimon Thursday After The Jpmorgan Ceo Boasted That He Could Beat The President In An Election.

    “The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful,” Trump wrote on Twitter after hearing Dimon’s comments.

    Dimon said he could beat Trump in an election, saying he was “as tough” and “smarter” than the president.

    “He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn’t work with me. I’d fight right back,” Dimon said during a panel discussion with ABC News reporter Rebecca Jarvis.- READ MORE

     

    President Donald Trump ripped Jamie Dimon Thursday after the JPMorgan CEO boasted that he could beat the president in an election.

