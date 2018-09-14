Donald Trump Rips JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon After Weak Political Challenge

President Donald Trump Ripped Jamie Dimon Thursday After The Jpmorgan Ceo Boasted That He Could Beat The President In An Election.

“The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful,” Trump wrote on Twitter after hearing Dimon’s comments.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon tells me he could beat Trump in an election because: “I'm smarter than he is” (and would keep on punching back) — Rebecca Jarvis (@RebeccaJarvis) September 12, 2018

The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Dimon said he could beat Trump in an election, saying he was “as tough” and “smarter” than the president.

"He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back," Dimon said during a panel discussion with ABC News reporter Rebecca Jarvis.