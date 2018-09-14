Democrat Senator Tries To Insinuate Kavanaugh Has A Gambling Problem

Democrats are still pretending they need more information before they can make a decision to vote against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

For three of Whitehouse’s questions regarding gambling, Kavanaugh directed the senator to read his response to “Question 11,” which goes into some detail of the nominees reported debts.

In that response, Kavanaugh describes the assets he owns and where his income comes from — all standard. He discusses his financial disclosure forms and explains that forms only list ranges for debts, and that even though his range was between $60,000 and $200,000 for one year’s disclosure, that debt “was not close to the top of the ranges listed on the financial disclosure reports.” Kavanaugh then explained that he and his wife own an old house that requires lots of upkeep and repairs. He lists replacing multiple appliances, painting the interior and exterior, flood damage, mold removal, replacing the porches, fixing the roofs, and more. Those repairs would certainly run someone upwards of $60,000 or more.

Kavanaugh also explained his purchase of baseball tickets in more detail than we should have needed (the Left is REALLY fixated on this). He purchased four season tickets for the Washington Nationals each year for 12 years, as well as playoff packages for the four years the team made the playoffs. He would split games with his friends, who would pay him back for his tickets. Fascinating stuff.– READ MORE