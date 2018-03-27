WATCH: John Kasich Makes Embarrassing Claim, Shows He Doesn’t Know How Washington Works

John Kasich, who is considering a presidential run in 2020, thinks that the National Security Advisor is a Senate-confirmed position. It’s not. pic.twitter.com/hLApCz2WyV — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 26, 2018

On Sunday, Ohio Governor John Kasich appeared on CNN amid rumors that he will run for president in 2020 and immediately showed that has no idea how Washington, D.C. functions, despite being a career politician who has worked in D.C.

John Kasich, who may run against Trump in 2020, seems completely unaware of the fact that National Security Advisor is not a Senate confirmed position. He keeps talking about John Bolton’s “hearing” being important. 🤔 — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) March 25, 2018

Kasich, a failed presidential candidate, told CNN’s “State of The Union” that he is very concerned about President Donald Trump’s new National Security Advisor John Bolton, indicating that the confirmation hearings for Bolton will be critical. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1