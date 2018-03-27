True Pundit

WATCH: John Kasich Makes Embarrassing Claim, Shows He Doesn’t Know How Washington Works

On Sunday, Ohio Governor John Kasich appeared on CNN amid rumors that he will run for president in 2020 and immediately showed that has no idea how Washington, D.C. functions, despite being a career politician who has worked in D.C.

Kasich, a failed presidential candidate, told CNN’s “State of The Union” that he is very concerned about President Donald Trump’s new National Security Advisor John Bolton, indicating that the confirmation hearings for Bolton will be critical. – READ MORE

On Sunday, Ohio Governor John Kasich appeared on CNN amid rumors that he will run for president in 2020 and immediately showed that has no idea how Washington, D.C. functions, despite being a career politician who has worked in D.C.
